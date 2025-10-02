Wasco Forest Phase 2 launches with one million tree planting vision

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today officiated the launch of the Wasco Forest Phase 2 tree planting programme.

This initiative covers a 670-hectare area within the Lepar Forest Reserve with the ambitious vision of planting one million trees.

Organised by Wasco Berhad and Yayasan Wasco in collaboration with the Pahang Forestry Department, the programme underscores the state’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The project directly supports Pahang’s Net Zero 2030 pledge and contributes to Malaysia’s international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The event was graced by the presence of the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also in attendance were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and senior leadership from Wasco.

Yayasan Wasco Chairman Datuk Mohamed Nizam Abdul Razak stated the initiative reflects Wasco’s contribution to Malaysia’s climate goals and global reforestation efforts.

He explained that Phase 2 builds upon the success of Wasco Forest Phase 1, which was launched in 2021.

The first phase successfully planted 160,000 trees across 100 hectares, achieving an impressive 87 per cent survival rate.

Mohamed Nizam emphasised that the second phase extends beyond mere tree planting to include stewardship and forest enhancement.

This phase focuses on nurturing a secondary forest, strengthening biodiversity, and creating a living laboratory for universities and researchers.

He highlighted the vital collaboration with the Orang Asli community, whose traditional knowledge is integral to the landscape’s sustainability.

Unlike conventional planting campaigns, Phase 2 specifically focuses on secondary forest enrichment.

The programme combines fast-growing species like Kelampayan with valuable hardwoods such as Merawan and Meranti.

Wasco Group Chief Executive Officer Giancarlo Maccagno addressed how the company will ensure the long-term survival of one million trees.

He affirmed that Wasco’s commitment goes far beyond the initial planting phase.

The company is dedicated to continuous monitoring and maintenance of the planted areas.

Maccagno cited the example of trees planted in 2021, which were revisited two years later to assess their survival rate.

The reforestation effort is conducted in close partnership with the Pahang Forestry Department.

The department provides essential technical guidance on the appropriate species and optimal planting locations.

Maintenance work includes modifying water flows to ensure dry areas receive adequate hydration.

It also involves the careful application of fertilisers in the correct manner and quantity as advised by forestry experts.

Maccagno confirmed that personnel are on the ground daily to monitor tree health and take immediate corrective actions when needed.

He reiterated that this represents a long-term commitment from Wasco for the next 30 years. – Bernama