Water supply disruption in Seremban, PD, Tampin, Kuala Pilah on Aug 12

SEREMBAN: Several areas in Seremban, Port Dickson, Tampin, and Kuala Pilah will face water supply disruption on Aug 12 due to emergency repairs and pipe relocation works.

The disruption is scheduled to start at 8 am on Aug 12 and is expected to last until 8 pm on Aug 13.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) stated that water supply will be restored in stages once all repair works are completed.

Areas on higher ground or at the end of the distribution system may experience longer delays in water restoration.

Affected areas in Seremban include Mantin, Lenggeng, Labu, Nilai, Sendayan, and several villages such as Kg Batang Benar and Kg Sg Mahang.

Port Dickson residents in Kampung Jimah Lama and Bayu Sutera will also experience water supply issues.

In Kuala Pilah, disruptions will impact Kg Kepis Air Kuning, Kg Kepis Ulu, and multiple schools and residential areas.

Tampin’s affected locations include Taman Indah Tampin, Taman Clonlee, and several other residential and commercial areas.

SAINS has advised customers to contact their hotline at 1-300-88-6982 for further assistance.

Tanker lorries will be deployed to static tank locations if the disruption extends beyond 24 hours. - Bernama