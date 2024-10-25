Waving China flags: Guan Gong Cultural Association apologises to Malaysians

IPOH: The Guan Gong Cultural Association of Malaysia has apologised to all Malaysians for the incident involving the waving of China flags during the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival in Teluk Intan last night.

Its chairman, Soon Boon Hua, said that the act of waving the flag of another country was never planned in the existing programme itinerary prepared by the organisers.

“As the party organising the event, we would like to apologise for the incident and will look into all aspects that need to be improved to ensure the success of the programme (in the future),” he said in a post on the association’s Facebook page today.

ALSO READ: Part-timer fined RM100 for placing Israeli flag stickers at restaurant

Soon explained that the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival celebration has been an annual event celebrated for many years and has been organised in several states from Johor to Penang, with Perak being one of the states involved.

He added that during each of these celebrations across different states, the organisers had always raised the Malaysian flag, the Jalur Gemilang, as a symbol of patriotism, and the parade in Teluk Intan, Perak, was no exception.

A video of a group of participants waving China flags during the festival has gone viral on social media since yesterday.