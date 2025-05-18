PETALING JAYA: The wife of a deceased Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel said that she does not blame the lorry driver for her husband’s passing.

Norazian Mohd Joned, 38, said with a heavy heart that the death of her husband and eight others were destined by God’s will, Kosmo reported.

ALSO READ: FRU truck crash: Accused lorry driver unable to post bail – Police

“We are not blaming the lorry driver. Perhaps this was Allah’s will. It was destined to happen this way.

“My late husband once spoke about the case where many firefighters drowned (referring to the 2018 incident in Puchong where six firefighters died). He said we should envy them.

“Their deaths were prayed for by people who didn’t even know them. He once said he wanted to die like that.

“Maybe, deep down, he had prayed to pass away in such a manner,” she said.

In the 8.50am crash on Tuesday, nine FRU personnel were killed while nine others were injured after their team truck was involved in a collision with a lorry carrying stones on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam, Teluk Intan, as they were returning to their base in Sungai Senam, Ipoh.

READ MORE: FRU accident: Lorry company owner called, police need dashcam recording