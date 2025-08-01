PUTRAJAYA: Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said she firmly believes that the judiciary under her leadership has made the correct decisions based on the law and facts regardless of the heated political overtones and undertones that clothed some of the cases before the court.

In her final speech as Chief Justice at the Opening of the Legal Year 2025, Tengku Maimun said her six-year tenure has coincided with four different Prime Ministers from different political affiliations — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and presently Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“During this time, judicial panels led by me have made what we firmly believed to be correct decisions based on the law and facts regardless of the heated political overtones and undertones that clothed some of these cases.

“This alone should dispel any baseless notion that I have ever been partial to any particular Prime Minister or any political party,” she said.

She said she had carried the burden, image and overall responsibilities of the judiciary for almost six years, adding that she does not envy the next person who would take over from her.

Tengku Maimun will go on mandatory retirement upon turning 66 in July this year. However, she can remain in office for another six months if the Yang-di-Pertuan Agong grants an extension of her tenure.

She said that following her appointment as the first female Chief Justice of Malaysia, she was determined to fulfil her oath of office in ensuring the Constitution reigns supreme.

Tengku Maimun said she is guided by no other considerations than the law and the facts of the case within the bounds of judicially established principles.

“I am here to do my job; I never coveted it, but by the Grace of Allah SWT, I was entrusted to lead the judiciary. It is an extremely intimidating position to hold, but upon accepting the appointment, I am fully committed to doing it properly,” she said.

“I will not bend or bow to any person no matter how high and mighty, to do what he or she demands of me,” she said.

Tengku Maimun said she is looking forward to retirement, believing that she would get to leave the judiciary in a better place than when she and her colleagues had led it.

She would also relish the chance to spend more time with her grandchildren and deepen her connection to her faith.