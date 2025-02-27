JERLUN: Weak irrigation and drainage systems nationwide have been identified as the primary cause of declining rice yields, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

As a result, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced the Infrastructure Development Project to support the Five-Season Padi Planting Programme Over Two Years to ensure a stable supply of rice.

“This structural issue must be addressed properly. Many irrigation systems have been in place for a long time and require continuous maintenance, which incurs high costs. That is why the Prime Minister announced this project in areas under the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA),” he said.

The project follows a public-private partnership model, where private entities will initially finance the development and maintenance of padi infrastructure in MADA areas, to be reimbursed by the government upon completion.

He was speaking at the launch of the Infrastructure Development Project to Support the Five-Season Padi Planting Programme Over Two Years (Phase 1) in Pida 4, Ayer Hitam, today.

Mohamad Sabu added that the MMC Group, through its subsidiary MMC Infra Padi Sdn Bhd, successfully secured the Phase 1 project to develop and maintain 15 Tertiary Irrigation System Blocks (Project 1) and undertake the Comprehensive Rehabilitation of the Pedu Dam (Project 2) under Phase 1, with a total cost of RM1 billion.

“The concession agreement was signed on Dec 19 last year. I hope this initiative will strengthen the rice industry, which is highly strategic, to ensure a stable and sufficient supply for the people while safeguarding the welfare of farmers and industry players.

“We also look forward to strong cooperation from the Kedah and Perlis state governments in working with the Federal Government to ensure this project is completed on schedule and delivers tangible benefits to the farmers,” he said.