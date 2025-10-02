KUCHING: The concept of ‘caregiverpreneurship’ will be one of the topics to be discussed at the Women Entrepreneurship Conference (WEC) 2025 on Feb 21 and 22, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the topic aims to increase the participation of professional caregivers in Malaysia, including services for the elderly, children and postnatal mothers.

“We want to have more people in the caregiver industry because there is an increasing need for it. We don’t want people to look down on those who work in this industry so we want to give them a better brand.

“For this year’s ASEAN chairmanship, I will be in charge of the women sector and ‘caregiverpreneurship’ is one of the areas that we will focus on,” she said at a press conference to promote WEC 2025 here today.

Other key highlights of the conference include the hospitality industry, e-branding and marketing as well as the gig and circular economy.

Meanwhile, Women Empowerment and Sustainability Network Association (WESNA) Kuching president Dr Carolina Sandra Giang urged Sarawakians, especially the Dayak community, to venture into the caregiver industry.

“We find that very few of our Dayak people are involved in this industry, like for post-natal services. We find that there are high numbers from the Malay community.

“So we want to encourage more of our Dayak women to be involved in this kind of business, not just handicraft,” she said.

She said the conference, which will be held at the Dayak Chamber Tower, has attracted 153 participants from various industries.

Organised by WESNA Kuching, WEC 2025 is a strategic platform to equip Dayak women with the necessary skills, resources and networks to thrive in business, while ensuring they have equal opportunities to succeed in a competitive and evolving economy.