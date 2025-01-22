DAVOS: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the Global South, such as BRICS, has to take a stand because the international financial structure through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United Nations need to reform.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, noted that an alliance such as BRICS is important as a mechanism to talk about reform and not be a zero-sum game.

“We talk about democracy but refuse to accept democratic principles and democratic accountability. The World Trade Alliance (WTA) needs to make some adjustments.

“That is all they (the Global South) are asking for. We are not going to war. We still work under the present mechanisms,” he said during a special one-on-one exclusive dialogue with forum leadership entitled “A Conversation with Anwar Ibrahim” at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2025.

The session was moderated by the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) founder and chairman of the board of trustees, Prof Klaus Schwab.

Anwar pointed out that Malaysia is a trading nation, and to survive and manage as a trading nation, it has to be as friendly as possible with everyone.

He highlighted that Malaysia is an emerging economy, and as the chairman of ASEAN, the alliance has the principle of centrality.

“Traditionally, we have strongly engaged with the United States and will continue to do so. China is an important neighbour; we do not have problems.

“Of course, people highlight the issue of the South China Sea, the border, but I remind you that Malaysia is a maritime country,” he added.

The prime minister also stressed that China has become an important player in ASEAN and has been very reasonable as they treat the bloc very seriously.

“More seriously than many of our old allies and friends,” he said.

Anwar said that as a country that is fiercely independent and maintains centrality, Malaysia is now engaging much more with the European Union (EU)

He added that Malaysia had informed the EU that it must work with the Global South and with BRICs

Anwar is currently at the end of his three-day working visit to attend WEF 2025, marking his first attendance since assuming office in 2022.