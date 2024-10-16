Welder pleads guilty to possessing items linked to Daesh on mobile phone

KUALA LUMPUR: A welder pleaded guilty at the High Court here today to possessing items linked to the Daesh group on his mobile phone and engaging in terrorist activities last May.

Muhammad Fesool Haron, 35, entered the plea before Judge K. Muniandy, who scheduled Nov 20 for sentencing.

He was charged with having items related to Daesh on his phone at a location on Jalan Kempas 5/5, Kempas Industrial Area in Johor Bahru, on May 30 at 12.10 pm.

The charge framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison or a fine, along with the forfeiture of any related materials if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan conducted the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer N. Kanmani.