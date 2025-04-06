KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a well-known male actor and singer after he was alleged to have committed physical sexual assault against a teenage girl at a hotel in Selangor yesterday.

According to sources, the 17-year-old victim had reportedly met the artiste at the café where she worked, and they were said to have met several times before the incident occurred.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) principal assistant director, SAC Siti Kamsiah Hassan, said the artiste was arrested upon receipt of the report and was released on the same day on police bail.

“Police are finalising the investigation papers, and the case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792),” she said when contacted today.