Whistleblowers must go through proper agency channels for protection - Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals seeking to report an offence must go through proper agency channels to qualify for protection under the Whistleblowers Protection Act 2010.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, emphasised that this process is stipulated by the Act.

“For example, in cases of corruption, the whistleblower must first report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). The agency will then investigate and determine whether the individual qualifies for whistleblower status. That is the process.

“It is not acceptable to possess information and then request protection without reporting it to the responsible agency. This is why we have laws to ensure protection for whistleblowers by agencies.

“If someone assumes they can go to the media and gain protection, ultimately it is for the agency to decide. The agency needs to evaluate the provided information as well,” she told reporters after launching the 2024 Kuala Lumpur Forum on International Arbitration here today.

Last Saturday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that his officers had met with a whistleblower on Oct 30 regarding a case involving a video clip in which several state assembly members were allegedly seen requesting money in exchange for supporting project approvals.

The whistleblower in this case reportedly sent an official letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim seeking protection before filing an MACC report.

Yesterday, Anwar stated he would not extend protection to anyone involved in corruption, emphasising that he fully entrusted MACC to conduct a thorough investigation into all cases, including the scandal in question.