KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s anti-smoking campaign received a significant boost on World No Tobacco Day, as three national health advocates were honoured by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their contributions to tobacco control.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Ministry of Health deputy director of the Disease Control Division Dr Noraryana Hassan and Malaysian Council for Tobacco Control (MCTC) chairman Assoc Prof Dr Murallitharan Munisamy were recognised for their roles in shaping Malaysia’s tobacco policy.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) welcomed the award as a sign of global recognition for the country’s collaborative approach.

MPS president Amrahi Buang reiterated the society’s support for stronger domestic measures, including stricter enforcement against unregulated vape sales and the Generational End Game (GEG) provision to phase out smoking for future generations.

He said the society remains active in national policymaking platforms such as the MCTC, the Poisons Board and the Pharmacy Board of Malaysia.

“Pharmacists are on the front lines of cessation work. Through the mQuit programme, we provide nicotine replacement therapy and counselling at both public and private healthcare facilities. We need clear, consistent policy support to ensure these efforts succeed,” he added.

In a separate statement, MCTC Secretary-General Muhammad Sha’ani Abdullah said 2025 had marked two major milestones in Malaysia’s tobacco control efforts, namely the international recognition from the WHO and the successful adoption of the Lung Health Initiative Resolution at the World Health Assembly, a global commitment to strengthening the prevention of lung diseases.

He noted that the passage of the Tobacco Control Act 852 earlier this year also laid crucial groundwork for regulating tobacco and nicotine products, but warned that passing the law is only the first step.

“The Act is only the beginning. What we need now is a commitment to put public health ahead of profit and realising Malaysia’s vision of a tobacco-free society,” he said.