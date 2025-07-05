GEORGE TOWN: Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, wife of Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, was conferred the state award Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN) in conjunction with his 84th birthday celebration today.

The DUPN, the state’s highest award, carries the title Datuk Seri Utama.

The investiture ceremony was witnessed by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and his wife, Tan Lean Kee.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and his wife, state assembly speaker Datuk Seri Law Choo Kiang and his wife, Penang mufti Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Sukki Othman and the state leadership.

Born on Feb 4, 1948, and raised in Ipoh, Perak, Raja Noora Ashikin married Ramli in 1973. The couple is blessed with four children and seven grandchildren.

Introduced in 1967, the DUPN is awarded to individuals who have rendered exceptionally distinguished service to the state of Penang.