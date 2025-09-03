Wife remains hopeful for husband feared drowned in Tumpat fishing trip

TUMPAT: Che Bunga Yaakob maintains hope for her husband’s safe return despite four days without news following his disappearance during a fishing trip.

The 55-year-old wife believes her 71-year-old husband Ahmad Hussin remains alive after he failed to return from fishing in Tumpat waters last Sunday.

She told Bernama at Pantai Geting that she has experienced dreams of his return for two consecutive nights, strengthening her belief in his survival.

Ahmad Hussin departed from Tanjung Kuala Jetty at 7:30 am last Sunday in his fiberglass boat to catch threadfin bream and trevally.

The father of seven with twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren typically returned by noon but failed to do so on that day.

Che Bunga noted unusual behavior from her husband before the incident, including increased quietness, coughing, shortness of breath, and specific instructions about their livestock.

He asked her to release four cows from their barn and provide them with grass, mentioning he would return late from fishing.

Villagers and family members have been conducting special prayers and Quran recitations since the search operation began.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms on the day of the incident likely hampered both Ahmad’s fishing and subsequent search efforts.

The Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has expanded the search area to 412.15 square nautical miles in state waters.

Search operations continue from Pengkalan Kubur to Kuala Besar using multiple boats and a helicopter. – Bernama