Woman arrested in spa owner acid attack case in Kelantan

PETALING JAYA: A 38-year-old woman has been arrested by police in connection with an acid attack that left a spa owner seriously injured last Saturday in Beris Kubur Besar, Bachok, Kelantan.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the suspect was arrested by a joint team from the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Kelantan police headquarters and the Criminal Investigation Division of the Bachok district police.

The operation was carried out in front of a rubber factory in Kuala Krai at 4pm on Wednesday, Sinar Harian reported.

“The suspect works at a rubber factory and has no prior criminal record.

“Police also seized a Perodua Myvi car, a mobile phone, and a car remote control,” he was quoted as saying.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt using dangerous means.

He mentioned that the suspect would be remanded on Thursday morning at the Bachok Magistrate’s Court to assist in the investigation.

“Kelantan police will take firm action against anyone who causes serious injuries.

“We advise the public not to speculate on the case, and anyone with information is encouraged to report it to the Bachok district police headquarters or the nearest police station,” he said.