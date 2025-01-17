PETALING JAYA: A woman, who is the daughter of a businessman with the “Datuk” title claims she was beaten and threatened by her ex-boyfriend after failing to give him money.

The woman, who only identified herself as Jihan, 39, also reported losing over RM300,000 due to being deceived by the man.

A single mother with one child, Jihan said she met the man, who works as a civil servant at a law enforcement agency in Langkawi, through social media in 2020.

“At first, he didn’t show his true nature. He was romantic and caring, even promising to marry me,” she told Berita Harian.

“He told me he was in the process of separating from his wife, although they already had a child, but it was all lies.”

Because he promised to marry her, Jihan said she did everything he asked, even buying him a luxury BMW car, a motorcycle, a RM6,000 wristwatch, RM2,000 sunglasses, and regularly depositing money into his bank account.

“I started fulfilling his demands, including giving him money,” she stated.

She also mentioned that she often met her ex-boyfriend in Langkawi, where he worked, and even bought him a jet ski to help him start a business there.

However, things took a turn when he began to show his temper after she stopped giving him money last year.

“I was once humiliated by him, and on October 10, 2023, at 3.13pm, he strangled me, leaving marks, bruising on my eye from being punched and hitting my head,“ she stated.

She sought treatment at a private clinic in Langkawi due to her injuries.

“Not only that, he also threatened to disgrace me to my family if I didn’t give him what he wanted. He even pulled a knife during an argument last year,“ Jihan said.

She mentioned that he constantly found faults in their relationship and continued to send her threatening messages via WhatsApp.

The situation left her traumatised, and she had to block his number to stop the threats.

“However, I couldn’t bear it any longer and, out of concern for my safety, I filed a police report at the Langkawi district police headquarters last Wednesday,“ she said.

“I’m leaving it to the police to take action against him for what has happened.”

She mentioned that it took her a long time to make the police report due to fears for her safety.

She is now seeking counseling through a friend and plans to take legal action against her ex-boyfriend because of the trauma, which has led to emotional distress.

Meanwhile, Langkawi district police chief, assistant commissioner Shariman Ashari, confirmed that a report had been filed by the woman.