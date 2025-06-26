$!Your spa days just got better with Ginvera’s latest body scrub range

Ginvera Malaysia has unveiled its latest innovation under the Ginvera World Spa brand: the Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub — a new line of targeted exfoliating treatments designed to elevate everyday skincare into spa-level indulgence.

Since its debut, Ginvera World Spa has become a household name in the shower category, offering consumers an accessible way to enjoy global spa experiences at home. Following the strong success of the Ginvera World Spa Shower Scrub, known for its unique exfoliating formula and luxurious spa-inspired scents, this new launch aims to meet growing demand for more intensive, results-driven body care.

The Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub is specially formulated to care for rough and dull areas like elbows, knees, ankles, and the back — often neglected in regular routines. Featuring natural exfoliants and potent botanical ingredients, the new scrub collection continues the brand’s commitment to blending nature, science, and spa culture for healthier, radiant skin.