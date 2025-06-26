$!Your spa days just got better with Ginvera’s latest body scrub range

Ginvera Malaysia has unveiled its latest innovation under the Ginvera World Spa brand: the Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub — a new line of targeted exfoliating treatments designed to elevate everyday skincare into spa-level indulgence.
Since its debut, Ginvera World Spa has become a household name in the shower category, offering consumers an accessible way to enjoy global spa experiences at home. Following the strong success of the Ginvera World Spa Shower Scrub, known for its unique exfoliating formula and luxurious spa-inspired scents, this new launch aims to meet growing demand for more intensive, results-driven body care.
The Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub is specially formulated to care for rough and dull areas like elbows, knees, ankles, and the back — often neglected in regular routines. Featuring natural exfoliants and potent botanical ingredients, the new scrub collection continues the brand’s commitment to blending nature, science, and spa culture for healthier, radiant skin.
The collection includes three targeted variants:
Peachy Rose Body Scrub – Brightens and refines skin texture
Mugwort & Mung Bean Body Scrub – Helps control body acne and soothes irritation
Honey Olive Body Scrub – Deeply nourishes and hydrates dry, stressed skin
“With this launch, we are elevating the Ginvera World Spa experience from daily indulgent cleansing to intensive skincare solutions,” said Mr. Dwaraka Ayengar, Chief Operating Officer of Ginvera Malaysia. “The Ginvera brand has long stood for innovation and efficacy. This new range reflects our commitment to meeting evolving consumer expectations with products that combine performance and indulgence.”
The Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub is now available at Watsons outlets nationwide and via major online platforms.