Woman injured after car hits elephant crossing Mersing-Endau road

MERSING: A woman sustained injuries after her vehicle collided with an elephant crossing the Mersing-Endau Road last night.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.40 pm near Kilometer 12 as the 47-year-old driver was travelling from Mersing towards Endau in a Toyota Vios.

Mersing police Chief Superintendent Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani stated that the woman spotted the elephant crossing but could not brake in time to avoid impact.

“She was injured and given outpatient treatment at the Mersing Hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department confirmed the elephant survived the collision and returned to the forest area.

“The route is indeed a designated elephant crossing area as it is located near its natural habitat in the Gunung Arong Forest Reserve,” said its spokesperson.

A Perhilitan team has been deployed to monitor the area and track the elephant’s movements following the incident.

The department advised all road users to exercise extra caution, particularly during nighttime travel along this route.

This warning comes as the Mersing-Endau corridor has been officially identified as an active wildlife crossing zone. – Bernama