Woman killed by train walked with son to school daily - Victim’s relative

PUTATAN: Lena Gabin, the woman who was killed by a train here today would always walk with her son between his school and their home at Kampung Muhibbah, Petagas, a relative said.

Adnan Mohd Said, 47, who is Lena’s husband’s cousin, said that they would always pass in front of his house and that he had last saw them this morning.

He said her family learned of the accident through their family Whatsapp group at about 1.30 pm before heading to the scene nearby.

He was able to identify her when he arrived at the scene he said.

“She passes my house daily and we just found out the sad news in the afternoon. Her youngest is injured and was taken to hospital,” he told reporters here today, adding that Lena was a housewife with four children.

Meanwhile, National Consumers Advisory Council vice president I Hashima Hasbullah Hashim, who was at the location of the incident, only realised that an accident had happened when the train suddenly stopped.

She shared that she was on her way to take her child from school and saw a boy on the tracks who related that the victim was his mother.

She added that the train did not sound its horn before it hit the woman and she and other passers-by tried to calm the injured boy down while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

“At first I thought there were two kids and I asked the boy, he told me it was his mother,” she said.