Woman killed in crash involving driver who tested positive for drugs

JERTIH: A woman was killed and five other individuals were injured in a collision involving two cars, one of which was driven by a man who later tested positive for drugs, on Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kampung Raja near Kampung Beting Lintang here yesterday.

Acting Besut district police chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh said Norra Zafidah Ahmad Zaibidin, 45, a rear passenger of a Honda City, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot in the 3 pm incident.

Md Sani said the 26-year-old driver of the other car, a Perodua Myvi, tested positive for methamphetamine during an initial blood screening.

“Preliminary investigations show that the Honda City, driven by the victim’s 62-year-old uncle with two other passengers aged 19 and 56, was travelling from Kuala Terengganu towards Bachok, Kelantan.

“On reaching the location, the Honda City was hit by the Perodua Myvi coming from Kampung Raja, which reportedly went out of control and veered into the opposite lane,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Perodua Myvi driver suffered serious head and abdominal injuries and lost consciousness.

His 20-year-old male passenger and the other victims were also injured and reported to be in stable condition.

The victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Unit of Besut Hospital for a post-mortem while the injured were also taken to the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information on the accident should contact investigating officer Insp Noraini Muhammad Zin at 013-4384239.