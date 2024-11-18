MOSTI expands STI programmes to develop a skilled workforce - Chang

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will step up efforts to diversify science, technology and innovation (STI) programmes to encourage more students to pursue science streams in higher education.

Minister Chang Lih Kang said the initiative was in line with the government’s agenda to develop a skilled workforce as the country attracts more foreign investment in technology sectors.

“The government is prioritising technical and vocational education and training (TVET), with a focus on high-skill TVET. As such, students must have a solid foundation in STI.

“This also aligns with the government’s agenda, as we are drawing in more investments in the technology sector. It is no longer about labour-intensive industries or investments, but these investments are now high-value and high-range. We need to provide enough talent for these industries (STI and TVET) so we can reduce dependence on foreign labour,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the National Science Week (NSW) Carnival and Malaysia Techlympics 2024 National Finals here today.

This year’s NSW is the seventh edition since its launch in 2018, with MOSTI continuing the Malaysia Techlympics programme to ignite interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) among the younger generation through exciting competitions.

Earlier in his speech, Chang said the online NSW programme, which began in April and concluded in October, recorded nearly 2.4 million engagements nationwide.

“Overall, the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 saw 652,613 participants from across the country.

“As part of MOSTI’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring no group is left behind, the ministry has implemented outreach initiatives through the Malaysia Techlympics 2024 Inclusion Programme, targeting rural students,” Chang said.