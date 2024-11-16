Woman killed, two injured in three-car collision in Ketereh

KOTA BHARU: A woman was killed, and two others were seriously injured in a three-car collision near a keropok lekor shop on Jalan Kadok, Ketereh, this afternoon.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the accident occurred when the victim’s Perodua Viva was travelling from Tunjong towards Ketereh.

A Proton Waja attempted to overtake the victim’s car but failed, colliding with its front right side. The impact caused the Perodua Viva to spin out of control and veer into the opposite lane, where it crashed into a Toyota Harrier driven by a man in his 50s.

“The victim sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her car were seriously injured and are currently being treated in the red zone at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia in Kubang Kerian,” he said in a statement.

Police are actively searching for the Proton Waja driver, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses are urged to assist in the investigation by contacting the Kota Bharu District Police Traffic Division or Traffic investigation officer Nurul Izzati Mohammad Rosli at 09-7752315.