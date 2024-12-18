PETALING JAYA: A woman narrowly escaped being raped in a public rest room at Laman Kampung Melayu, Kluang after biting the attacker’s hand and scratching his face.

The incident occured at 5.20pm yesterday (Dec 17).

According to Harian Metro, the suspect, 34, had been hiding in the restroom with the door closed.

“When the victim attempted to enter the restroom, the suspect emerged from his hiding spot and locked the restroom door.

“The suspect attempted to rape the victim, but she bit his hand and scratched his face before escaping,” Kluang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh was quoted as saying.

The suspect was then apprehended by members of the public. Police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Bahrin added a remand order will be filed at the Kluang Magistrate’s Court.

“Drug tests showed the suspect was negative; however, he has six prior criminal records and three related to drugs,” he said.