PETALING JAYA: Yong Jia Yein who went missing last Wednesday has been discovered dead.

According to The Star, 34-year-old’s body was found in Pantai Remis, Jeram.

Kuala Selangor OCPD Supt Azaharudin Tajudin said Yong’s family has been informed of the discovery, and that further information would be released later.

Yong was last seen leaving her home at Pelangi Utama Condominium in a blue Proton Iswara on the day she went missing.