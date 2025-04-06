KANGAR: Women entrepreneurs must seize the opportunities offered by technology and research to thrive in an increasingly digital and competitive economy, according to Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

MARA director-general Datuk Zulfikri Osman said the agency stood ready to support women in tapping new markets, developing innovative products and building globally competitive brands.

“Do not be afraid to change, innovate and explore new fields. The future of women entrepreneurs is not only bright but holds the potential to make history,” he said.

His speech was delivered by MARA deputy director-general for management services Rohayah Mohd Zain at the closing ceremony of the ‘Women in Search of Excellence’ (WISE) 2025 programme held here today.

The event was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. Also present was the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Zulfikri also noted a 19.4 per cent increase in the number of entrepreneurs in Perlis over the past year, from 3,222 in 2023 to 3,848 in 2024, highlighting a rising interest in entrepreneurship within the state.

“Even more encouraging, total sales revenue rose by 25 per cent over the same period, from RM273.6 million in 2023 to RM342 million this year,” he said.

The WISE programme, a collaboration between MARA and the Tuanku Fauziah Foundation (YTF), aims to empower women entrepreneurs and contribute to the broader economic development agenda.