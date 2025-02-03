PETALING JAYA: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi recently expressed his disappointment over the delay in the completion of a women’s shelter project.

The Rumah Pesona Johor (RPJ) was scheduled to have been completed last year but the completion remains delayed, he said in a Facebook post.

According to Onn Hafiz, RPJ is a temporary shelter for female domestic violence victims which not only provides temporary accommodation but “social and psychological support for women going through crises in their lives”.

The shelter is said to be an initiative of the state government through the Darul Ta’zim Family Development Foundation (YKPDT).

Onn Hafiz and Johor state committee for Women, Family, and Community Development chairperson, Khairin-Nisa Ismail, visited the shelter construction site to see the development for themselves.

“During this visit, I instructed the appointed contractor company to be more proactive in ensuring that the project’s progress follows the set timeline and to report work developments to the state government regularly.

“The state government takes every development project in Johor seriously. I emphasise that every project undertaken must adhere to the established timeline, as it directly impacts the well-being of the people of Johor.

I hope that the responsible parties will complete the work according to the specified KPIs without any delays. I will continue to monitor the progress of this project and ensure that all involved parties fulfill their respective roles,” he added in his post.

According to Sinar Harian, the project involves repair works, upgrades and the construction of another building completed with various facilities such as prayer rooms, treatment rooms, bedrooms, including counselling and psychotherapy services.

Following its completion, the shelter is expected to house up to 30 individuals.