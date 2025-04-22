PUTRAJAYA: The High Court here today was told that the law firm Wong & Partners, which previously served as legal adviser to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was not involved in handling the transfer of the company’s USD1 billion for its 2009 joint venture with PetroSaudi International.

Brian Chia Hock Gee, a former partner at Wong & Partners, said the firm had no role in the payment, as it did not handle any funds.

He pointed out that the transfer was undertaken by 1MDB’s chief executive officer (CEO), Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi and its former executive director of business development, Casey Tang Keng Chee.

The 56-year-old Chia, who is testifying as the 23rd defence witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial involving the alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion from 1MDB, said dealings with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) for exchange control approvals related to the joint venture were handled by 1MDB.

For the record, the USD1 billion was sent in two parts, namely, USD700 million went to an account at RBS Coutts, which was later found to belong to Good Star Limited, a company owned by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low. The remaining USD300 million was transferred to an account at JP Morgan.

Regarding the joint venture agreement, Chia said he attended a meeting in London on Sept 25, 2009, as instructed by Shahrol.

“Upon my arrival in London, I was met by Shahrol and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low. Shahrol informed me that Jho Low was an adviser to 1MDB. I was instructed by Shahrol to work with Jho Low, Casey, and Shahrol on the matter, which I then did. I attended a meeting at the law firm White & Case, which was representing the PetroSaudi Group in the joint venture.

“At the meeting, the broad principles and concept of the joint venture were discussed generally. The joint venture, as discussed, was to be a government-to-government cooperation between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia involving an oil and gas project. Our role was to assist in the preparation of the documentation for the joint venture agreement,” he said.

On Oct 30 last year, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues tomorrow.