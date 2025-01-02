BUTTERWORTH: A worker was killed, while another is in critical condition after being exposed to and inhaling toxic gas from hazardous chemicals while carrying out pest control fumigation work at a factory in Perai here on Wednesday.

Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP) director Hairozie Asri said the local man was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at a hospital here on Thursday.

“Preliminary investigation found that the two victims were employees of the appointed contractor company. Eight workers, including the two victims, were carrying out fumigation work for pest control at the factory from Jan 21 to 28,” he said in a statement.

Hairozie said the victims had returned to the fumigation site on Wednesday (Jan 29) to take gas readings in one of the factory buildings.

He said that they were later rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering from vomiting, shortness of breath, and fainting upon leaving the factory building.

“The doctors who treated both victims also experienced shortness of breath and sore throat after performing CPR on them.

“Six other workers, all local men, also showed early symptoms of exposure to the toxic gas and were treated at the hospital, but have since been discharged and are still under observation,“ he said.

Hairozie said that the Penang JKKP has ordered the closure of the entire fumigation site at the factory and issued a notice banning the use of the hazardous chemical methyl bromide, which was used for the fumigation, until the investigation is completed.

He added that the department has also instructed the employer to conduct an internal investigation to identify the cause of the incident, propose improvements, and present the findings to the Penang JKKP.

“We will conduct a follow-up investigation by obtaining the relevant documents and recording statements from all identified witnesses. Legal action under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 will be taken if violations occur,“ he said.