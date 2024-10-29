Workers paving Jalan Gua Musang-Kenyor road shocked to see tigers crossing ahead

GUA MUSANG: A group of workers who were paving the Jalan Gua Musang-Kenyor road near Aring 5, here, yesterday, were shocked by the appearance of two striped tigers crossing the road.

Manager, Mohamad Alif Asrah Rosdi, 33, said the animal had appeared near the paving site where they had carried out work for two consecutive days.

He said last Sunday at 9.30am, a total of 13 workers who were paving the road saw a tiger crossing the main road near Aring 5.

“All my employees were shocked to see the tiger passing in front of them and on alert all the workers watched the animal’s movements which then went into the bushes. Once the situation was completely safe, they returned to work as usual,“ he told reporters today.

Mohamad Alif Asrah said yesterday, the same workers were once again surprised to see two tigers along the same route at about 8.20pm, crossing the road about 300 metres from where the road paving work was being carried out.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said until now the department has not received any reports about the incident.

He advised the public to move in groups, not to provoke, avoid taking action on their own and to distance themselves if they come into contact with wild animals.