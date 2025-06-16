Working paper on Sultanah Aminah 2 Hospital construction almost ready for Cabinet - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The working paper for the construction of Sultanah Aminah 2 Hospital (HSA-2) is now in its final phase of preparation before being presented to the Cabinet for further discussion and approval.

Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the progress was achieved after all issues related to land ownership and preliminary works were successfully resolved, with the working paper expected to be completed this month.

He said part of the Ministry of Defence land in Skudai has been approved for the project.

“The federal government has previously approved the allocation for preliminary works through a budget presentation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The preliminary works have been completed and we are now at the stage of finalising the working paper under the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) to be brought to the Cabinet meeting,” he told a press conference here today.

Ling said several rounds of technical workshops had also been conducted to coordinate planning and prevent overlaps between the HSA-2 project and the development of an ambulatory care centre (ACC) also planned at the existing Sultanah Aminah Hospital site.

In another development, he said that Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG) is expected to begin operation in phases starting this July, following the recent handover of the facility from the Public Works Department (JKR) to MOH.

He said several key positions, including hospital director and deputy director, had been filled, while staff placement arrangements were underway, with over 1,800 positions approved.

Ling added that 14 specialist clinics are planned at HPG, but not all will be opened simultaneously, as their operation depends on the availability of manpower, specialists and equipment.

“In the initial stage, emergency services, public health and general surgery will begin first,“ he said, adding that the hospital is expected to be fully operational by 2026.