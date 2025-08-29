Works Minister assures federal roads safe after Johor tremors

AMPANG: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today assured that recent mini earthquakes in Segamat, Johor have not caused any damage to federal roads or highways.

Speaking at a press conference after the launch of Section 1 of the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE), Nanta said checks confirmed that federal infrastructure remained intact despite tremors felt in parts of Johor over the past week.

“I cannot speak for other categories of roads, but federal assets remain unaffected. “Public Works Department (PWD) will continue to assist and monitor together with other agencies,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) confirmed that Segamat was struck by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake at 7.56pm yesterday, with the epicentre located 13km north of the district at a depth of 10km.

It was the third quake recorded in the area since Aug 24, following a 3.2 magnitude tremor on Aug 27 and a 4.1 magnitude tremor earlier.

Segamat District Officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi said no injuries, fatalities or property damage had been reported.

However, residents across Johor and parts of southern Pahang reported feeling the tremors. MetMalaysia said the incidents were linked to the Mersing fault zone, and advised the public to remain calm as the quakes were of low magnitude.