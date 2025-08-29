RM30 million allocated for upgrades at six Tamil schools

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM30 million has been allocated for the construction of additional blocks, replacement blocks and maintenance at six Tamil national-type schools (SJKT) nationwide to provide a more comfortable and conducive learning environment for pupils.

Deputy Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the decision was made while chairing a special meeting today.

He said the six SJKT were SJKT Klebang, Perak; SJKT Ladang North Hummock, Selangor; SJKT Ladang Kulai Besar, Johor; SJKT Ladang Rini, Johor; SJKT YMHA, Perak; and SJKT Sungai Bakap, Penang.

“On Aug 18, 2025, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) entrusted me to oversee and monitor the implementation of projects involving temples and schools for the Indian community.

“Today, I chaired the Special Meeting on the Implementation of Projects for Additional Blocks, Replacement Blocks and Maintenance utilising a special financial allocation of RM30 million,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ramanan said the meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh and senior officials of the Ministry of Education (MOE), was informed that the Prime Minister wanted the projects to be implemented promptly.

“I also held a meeting with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek last week on this matter.

“The MADANI Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has always taken this issue seriously to ensure it is resolved properly, systematically, and benefits the people,” he said.

He said the meeting also emphasised that every process, from tender offers to construction, would be closely monitored to ensure transparency.

“The Prime Minister’s directive is clear: all these projects must go through open tender and be implemented immediately. This is the government’s commitment to ensuring our children learn in a more comfortable, safe and conducive environment.

“In the next meeting, we will also hold engagement sessions with headmasters and the Boards of Governors (LPS) of all the schools involved. This step is crucial to prevent misuse of funds and ensure every cent of the allocation reaches its intended purpose,” he said.

Ramanan said this effort carried significant meaning for the Indian community, reflecting the MADANI Government’s determination to ensure that no segment of society was marginalised in the nation’s development. - Bernama