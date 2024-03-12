IPOH: The Ministry of Works (KKR) is maintaining a high state of readiness for a potential second wave of floods, even as flood conditions across several states show signs of improvement.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said state disaster task forces have been directed to stay on standby to ensure that road networks remain operational during the floods.

“These task forces, which operate around the clock in affected states, are focused on monitoring and safeguarding infrastructure such as bridges, buildings, slopes and roads to ensure they remain safe for public use,” he said.

Ahmad pointed out a recent incident on the East-West Highway (JRTB) in Jeli, Kelantan, near Kampung Lakota, where a landslide and slope failure had nearly severed the road.

“Swift action by the task force enabled immediate assessments and studies to address the issue, followed by a prompt request for RM600,000 to install sheet piles. Without this intervention, road connectivity between Kelantan and Perak could have been completely cut off,” he told a press conference after an official visit to the Perak Public Works Department (JKR) here today.

Ahmad further added that the Perak Disaster Task Force is led by state JKR director Ir Zamri Mat Kasim, supported by a deputy director and a multidisciplinary team.

“The team comprises 11 division heads, a state electrical engineer, a chief mechanical engineer, 12 district engineers and leaders for the state military and naval units,” he said.

Ahmad expressed satisfaction with the performance of Perak JKR, which has managed projects worth a total of RM5.94 billion this year.

“As of Nov 2024, a total of 157 projects have been undertaken, comprising 116 building projects and 41 road projects funded by federal or state budgets. Only two projects have experienced delays, which is a minor issue considering the overall scale of work,” he said.

Ahmad added that he has urged project teams to aim for completion one to two months ahead of schedule without compromising on quality and workmanship.