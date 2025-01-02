World silat champion Thamaraj among three to receive TDM award

PORT DICKSON: World silat champion Sergeant V. Thamaraj and his colleagues Sergeant Ahmad Fauzan Abd Hadi and Staff Sergeant Mohd Nor Khalid received the ‘Pisau Tentera Darat’ award for their achievements and bravery in bringing honour to the Malaysian Army (TDM).

Thamaraj, 29, who serves in the 9th Company of the Royal Military Police Corps, became the first Indian silat exponent to win a gold medal at the 20th World Pencak Silat Championships in the men’s free category in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last December.

Thamaraj described the award as highly meaningful in his career and is determined to continue to serve and bring glory to the country.

“Thank you to the Malaysian Army Armed Forces (MAF), the National Sports Council and the Malaysian National Silat Federation for helping realise my dream of becoming a world champion. For me, silat is different from other martial arts... the skills and techniques are also unique,” he told reporters.

Thamaraj, the second of three siblings, also noted that techniques such as ‘sapuan’ and ‘guntingan’ in silat inspire local practitioners to delve deeper into the sport.

Ahmad Fauzan, 33, who won the men’s solo creative gold medal at the same silat championships, and Mohd Nor, 41, who was recognised for his bravery in saving four teenagers from drowning at a lake in Puncak Alam, Selangor, on Nov 24, were also honoured.

Ahmad Fauzan believes that Thamaraj’s participation in silat will encourage more people from other ethnic groups to join and further elevate the status of the sport.

“Thank you as well to the Commander and the MAF for awarding us for our achievements,” said Ahmad Fauzan, who is serving at the Royal Military Police Corps Training Centre.

The three recipients received their awards from Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) today.

As for Mohd Nor, who serves in the 41st Battalion, Royal Regiment of Artillery (Ceremonial) at the Sungai Buloh Camp and is due to retire in April, he did not expect to receive such an award.

“Last November, I was promoted, and this year I received this highest award, Alhamdulillah,” he said.

The “Pisau Tentera Darat” award is a recognition given to TDM personnel who demonstrate acts of bravery and excellence during training or operations.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said that the award was presented to motivate outstanding personnel in the service.

“We always provide opportunities and celebrate those who deserve it. This award serves to inspire others to continue doing good and achieve success. Their achievements are extraordinary,” he said.