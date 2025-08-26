WWII bomb safely neutralised in Lahad Datu riverbank operation

LAHAD DATU: Police bomb disposal experts have safely neutralised a live World War II-era bomb discovered on the banks of Sungai Segama in Kampung Batu 8.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail confirmed the unexploded ordnance was destroyed at 11.33 am today by the Sabah Contingent Bomb Disposal Unit.

“The team used a low-order detonation method with an electric system and specialised explosives,” he said in a statement.

Dzulbaharin added that the controlled operation was completed without any injuries or property damage.

The operation involved four officers and 17 personnel, including members of the Lahad Datu District Bomb Disposal Unit.

A 52-year-old man reported the unexploded ordnance on Sunday after discovering the device while fishing along the riverbank. – Bernama