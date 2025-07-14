Mother and child hurt in Smart Selangor bus accident in Bukit Sentosa

PETALING JAYA: A Smart Selangor bus overturned after veering off Jalan Tulip 3 in Bukit Sentosa, Hulu Selangor leaving a mother and her child with minor injuries.

According to the New Straits Times, the Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 11.16am, dispatching a team from the Bukit Sentosa station, which arrived within 11 minutes.

Senior Fire Officer II Shaziman Aziz, the operations commander, confirmed the bus was found overturned. “There were four people on board. The driver, aged 57, and a 17-year-old male passenger were unharmed,“ he said.

“A 38-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl sustained light injuries and were treated by Health Ministry personnel before being taken to Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital.”

Eight firefighters were involved in the operation, using one Fire Rescue Tender and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit. The situation was under control by 11.30am.