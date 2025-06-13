IPOH: More than 300 congregants attended a Yasin recital, tahlil and doa selamat ceremony following a series of heart-wrenching tragedies that have occurred in Perak, including the recent bus crash that claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

Perak Rumah Ngaji chairman Robaatun Hadayiah Harun said the event was held to pray for all victims involved in the tragic incidents over the past year.

“Previously, we were shocked by the crash of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters that claimed the lives of 10 personnel on April 23 last year. Then, on May 13 (this year), a Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) truck accident killed nine people, including five family members from Bota who perished in Jerantut, and most recently, 15 UPSI students died in a tragic crash in Gerik.

“These incidents are deeply saddening, and we express our sympathy to all the victims and their families by holding this event as a form of moral support,“ she told reporters here today.

Robaatun Hadayiah added that the event was jointly organised with the management of the Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque, Pertubuhan Wanita Prihatin Perak (PWPP), and the Malaysian Muslim Women’s Welfare Board (LKPIM).

She said the collaboration was hoped to unite the ummah (Muslim community) in facing trials and to pray for Perak and the entire nation to always be protected from any calamities.

Earlier, the event began with Asar prayers, followed by Yasin recital, tahlil and doa selamat led by the Grand Imam of the Sultan Idris Shah II Mosque (Perak State Mosque), Abd Farid Salleh, in remembrance of all those who had lost their lives.