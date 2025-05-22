GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Legislative Assembly today passed the Penang Water Resources Bill 2025 to manage the state’s water resources in a more integrated, holistic and sustainable manner.

The Bill was passed by a majority voice vote after being debated by six assemblymen from the government and opposition blocs.

When tabling the Bill earlier, State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, said its introduction is a strategic move toward integrated management of water use, development and protection to enhance greater efficiency.

He explained that the new enactment is necessary to replace the Water Enactment of 1967, which is outdated and limited in scope, as it only grants authority through district officers and lacks the provisions required to meet current needs.

“In addition, there are gaps in existing federal laws, such as the Environmental Quality Act 1974, that hinder a comprehensive approach to addressing water pollution,” he said.

“With mounting pressure from population growth, rapid development and the effects of climate change, water management requires a more systematic, efficient approach backed by strong legal authority,” said Zairil.

He explained that the Bill would provide a solid legal foundation for stricter monitoring and enforcement, the integration of smart technologies in water management, and clearer definitions of the rights and responsibilities of various stakeholders in safeguarding water resources.

As such, he said the state government is confident that the Bill, comprising 61 clauses across 10 parts, will offer a clearer legal framework to govern the abstraction, use, conservation and quality of water resources on the island.

The assembly also passed the Penang Water Resources Board Bill 2025, along with two motions: the Special Report of the Committee on Standing Orders of the Penang Legislative Assembly, and the activation of the Select Committee on Federal-State Relations.

The first meeting of the third session of the 15th Penang State Legislative Assembly, which began on May 19, saw the submission of 75 oral questions, 769 written questions, and the tabling of two Bills and three motions.

The sitting was adjourned to a date to be determined later.