Year four pupil dies at Seremban school, police confirm

SEREMBAN: Police have confirmed the death of a Year Four male student at a school here yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said further investigations are still ongoing regarding the death of the 10-year-old pupil.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry is leaving the matter to the police to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation.

She urged everyone to cooperate by being mindful of the family’s emotions and to avoid spreading false speculation.

The Ministry of Education expresses its condolences and sorrow regarding this tragic incident.

The ministry is providing the family with full emotional and psychosocial support during this time.

Fadhlina asked everyone to provide space as this is a very distressing matter.

She hopes the investigation can proceed swiftly and transparently with full ministry commitment.

The ministry will focus entirely on providing psychosocial and emotional support to students and teachers.

Starting tomorrow, counsellors will implement this intervention in an integrated manner.

The Ministry of Education is receiving support from the Ministry of Health for these ongoing efforts. – Bernama