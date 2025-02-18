SEREMBAN: A young woman pleaded guilty to four counts of physically abusing four girls, aged five to six, at a childcare centre last year after reversing her initial plea.

Puteri Nurin Amalina Ahmad Daud, 20, changed her plea before two separate Sessions Court judges, Datin Surita Budin and Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

Both judges accepted her guilty plea after the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) denied her representation.

Deputy public prosecutors Intan Noorashikin Nasarudin and Nurul Balkis Zunaidi informed the court of the AGC’s decision during today’s proceedings.

The accused was represented by lawyer Boestamam Ahmad.

Puteri Nurin Amalina was charged with four counts of child abuse for allegedly causing burns by pressing a hot metal spoon against the arms of four young girls under her care at a childcare centre in August last year.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM50,000, or both upon conviction.

The court has set March 19 for sentencing and the presentation of a social report.

The case is linked to the large-scale Ops Global police operation, which led to the rescue of children in childcare centres linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd.