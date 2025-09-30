Youth key to cooperative future transformation says ICC 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Cooperative Conference (ICC) 2025 has set the stage for charting the future of the cooperative movement, with youth identified as the central force for transformation.

Organised by the Co-operative Institute of Malaysia (IKMa) under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, the conference brings together policymakers, cooperative leaders, academicians and youth representatives from ASEAN and beyond under the theme “Youth for Cooperative Future.”

IKMa director-general Datuk Mohd Ali Mansor said the long-term sustainability of the cooperative sector relies heavily on strategic youth participation.

“Cooperatives that empower young people with leadership opportunities are better positioned to innovate, adapt to changing realities and confront global challenges such as climate change and digital transformation,” he said in a statement.

Explaining the importance of youth participation in cooperatives, Mohd Ali said by 2024, a total of 207 youth cooperatives involving nearly 88,000 members recorded more than a fourfold increase in revenue, rising from 3.5 million US dollars to 14.3 million US dollars over five years.

He said although youth cooperatives still contribute only a small share to the sector’s total revenue of 16.3 billion US dollars, the upward trend shows that youth involvement is no longer optional but a strategic necessity.

Mohd Ali said IKMa’s focus is centred on three key areas, namely youth empowerment and social innovation, entrepreneurship and economic competitiveness, and knowledge exchange and technology adoption.

He said programmes such as Graduate to Cooperative (G2K) and Co-operative Digitalisation Empowerment (CODE) are designed to equip young people with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Willie Anak Mongin, who officiated the event, said without the creativity and leadership of young people, the cooperative movement risks a succession gap.

“Fewer than 100,000 young Malaysians are currently active in cooperatives. Our theme is not just a slogan, it is a call to action,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening youth participation through policies such as the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 and initiatives including Protégé, Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera (TUBE) and Youth Co:Lab.

The conference also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Malaysian cooperatives and partners from Thailand and Japan to boost technology adoption, strengthen human capital and enhance regional cooperation. – Bernama