Youth Socioeconomic Empowerment Plan 2030 to strengthen youth development ecosystem - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Youth Socioeconomic Empowerment Plan 2030 launched today is expected to strengthen Malaysia’s youth development ecosystem by 2030, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Cabinet Committee on Youth Development chairman, said that among the 2030 targets set are to raise the average youth salary to RM3,152 and reduce the youth unemployment rate to 6.5 per cent.

Additionally, the plan aims to lower the percentage of youths not in employment, education or training (NEET) to 8.9 per cent.

“This plan will serve as a guideline for the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), along with other ministries, departments, agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector, to contribute to youth development in the socioeconomic sphere,“ he said.

He said this after launching the plan and chairing a Cabinet Committee on Youth Development meeting at the Parliament Building here today.

Also present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Overall, Ahmad Zahid said the plan aims to improve youth well-being and quality of life through expanded job opportunities, skills enhancement, digitalisation, sustainability, as well as financial literacy and credit management.

“This plan is based on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and aims to support the vision of 13MP for a more advanced and sustainable Malaysia,“ he added.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the plan includes three main goals, 10 strategies and 24 initiatives involving 13 lead ministries in collaboration with 76 partner organisations.

The three goals are to generate youth economic opportunities, strengthen youth well-being and inclusivity, and promote sustainable development.