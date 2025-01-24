PETALING JAYA: Malaysian-based artist Ernest Zacharevic is expected to haul AirAsia to court following the low-cost carrier’s use of his artwork which he claims was done without his permission.

In a statement cited by FMT, today, Zacharevic said he had remained firm in seeking a fair resolution to the ongoing situation and had done everything in his power to resolve it in an amicable manner.

However, he said the offer received from AirAsia failed to: “reflect the value of my work or address the broader issue of unauthorised use”.

“However, AirAsia has now declared its final offer, leaving me with no choice but to pursue legal action to protect my rights,” he was quoted as saying.

Zacharevic in November, had initially claimed that AirAsia had not sought his permission to use the artwork titled “Children on a Bicycle”, adding that it was not the first time the airline had used his work without his consent.

He also claimed to have contacted the airline over the previous cases but that “there was no positive outcome”.

As such the Lithuanian artist had formally asked AirAsia to stop using his artwork without proper credit, consent, or compensation.

He further claimed while AirAsian initially responded to these requests, new instances of unauthorised use had repeatedly emerged.

“This repeated behaviour has broader implications. Beyond my personal experience, it sends a damaging message that artists’ work can be used freely, without regard for intellectual property rights.”

He opined that such practices not only undermined his work but also harmed the entire artistic community in Malaysia and the region.

“I feel a responsibility to stand up – not just for myself, but for all artists – to challenge this narrative and demand accountability,” he was quoted as saying.