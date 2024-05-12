Zahnita Wilson’s husband pleads not guilty to assault charges

PETALING JAYA: The husband of popular actress and model Zahnita Wilson appeared in the Kuantan Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (December 5) to face two charges involving drugs and alleged domestic violence.

In the first case, Abd Zackery Ghouse Abd Gafoor, 46, was brought before Magistrate Raja Norshuzianna Shakila Raja Mamat for a drug-related offense.

No plea was recorded during the hearing, The Star reported.

In a separate proceeding before magistrate Tengku Eliana Tuan Kamaruzaman, the suspect pleaded not guilty to charges of allegedly causing injury to his wife.

It was reported previously that Zahnita had lodged a police report on November 27.

The former model and actress shocked her fans when she uploaded two photos revealing her bruised face in her latest Instagram post.