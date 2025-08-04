PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir is embarking on an official working visit to Istanbul, Turkey and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia starting today until April 14, to strengthen strategic networks and bilateral cooperation in the higher education sector.

The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) in a statement announced that the working visit is also a strategic effort to place Malaysian higher education on the global stage besides strengthening the country’s potential as a major player in this sector.

According to KPT, Zambry will begin his working visit to Turkey by attending and delivering a keynote address themed “Advancing Collaboration in a Changing Higher Education Landscape” at the 10th Annual Eurasia Higher Education Summit (EURIE) 2025.

“It is an annual international higher education conference and exhibition that connects the higher education sector from the Eurasian region with other regions in the world,“ according to the statement.

KPT announced that Zambry will also pay a courtesy call on the President of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar and chaired the Malaysia-Turkey Joint Committee Meeting to outline opportunities for cooperation between higher education institutions.

“It will witness the exchange of official documents between the two Malaysian-Turkish Higher Education Institutions. The Minister is also scheduled to officiate the Turkish-Malaysian Inter-University Forum to strengthen research and development (R&D) collaboration and talent development,“ according to the statement.

While in Istanbul, Zambry will also visit the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Offshore Programme and the Istanbul Technical University (ITU) in addition to meeting Malaysian students and alumni in Istanbul to exchange views on the direction of Malaysian higher education.

For the working visit to Riyadh, the Ministry of Higher Education announced that Zambry had been invited by the Saudi Arabian Government to attend the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) 2025 Conference. He will also participate in the Ministerial Roundtable and Panel Discussion which was also attended by the Higher Education Ministers from 16 other countries.

The HCI is expected to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, skills development aligned with the labour market, and lifelong learning.

“The Minister will conclude his working visit to Saudi Arabia by paying a courtesy call on his counterpart, Saudi Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan.

“During the meeting, both leaders will discuss efforts to strengthen cooperation in the higher education ecosystem between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

KPT said the working visit is expected to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional and international higher education hub, as well as build global cooperation in strengthening an education system that is responsive to the changing global landscape.