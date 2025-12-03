Zayn Rayyan diagnosed with severe speech delay, court told

PETALING JAYA: A medical officer testified in the Sessions Court here today that clinical records and speech therapy assessments confirmed the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin suffered from severe receptive and expressive language delay.

Dr Nur Hanisah Abd Nasir, 37, from the Otorhinolaryngology (ORL) Department of Sungai Buloh Hospital, said she did not handle Zayn Rayyan’s case directly but prepared the medical report based on available records.

“Therapy and training strategies were provided to the patient’s mother for home-based therapy.

“The last recorded treatment at the ORL Department was on Oct 29, 2019, while speech therapy was conducted on Dec 30, 2019,“ said the 23rd prosecution witness during the 12th day of trial against the autistic child’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, for neglect.

Dr Nur Hanisah, who has served at the ORL Department for nine years since 2016, said on Sept 23, 2019, Zayn Rayyan was taken to the ORL clinic for an ear infection in his right ear and was prescribed antibiotics.

“The patient was also observed to have speech delay and had received treatment in Seremban before moving to Selangor,” she said, while adding that she was unsure of the previous test results.

On Oct 29, 2019, she said the child underwent a hearing test at the ORL Clinic, but attempts at ‘play audiometry’ and ‘Visual Reinforcement Audiometry (VRA)’ were incomplete as he was uncooperative. No follow-up records were found.

“The patient was given an appointment for a hearing test and was advised to complete the antibiotic course. The patient was found to have passed the newborn hearing screening in 2017 at Sungai Buloh Hospital,” said the witness.

Dr Nur Hanisah said on Oct 29, 2019, Zayn Rayyan was brought to the ORL Clinic for a hearing test, which resulted in Tymp: Right Tymp A, Left Tymp As. However, attempts to complete the ‘play audiometry and Visual Reinforcement Audiometry (VRA)’ tests were unsuccessful as the patient was uninterested and unable to follow instructions.

“As a result, a new appointment was scheduled for a repeat hearing test, but there is no subsequent record,” she said.

When asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Nur Sabrina Zubairi what was meant by the patient being ‘uninterested’, Dr Nur Hanisah explained that during the hearing test, instructions were given to Zayn Rayyan, but he did not respond at all.

Meanwhile, Dr Harissa Husna Termizi, 31, who previously served at the ORL Department of Selayang Hospital, said that on Nov 21, 2022, Zayn Rayyan was referred to the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Clinic for a hearing examination due to speech delay.

“During the consultation, the patient’s mother said he had difficulty responding when his name was called, did not play with peers, had poor eye contact, had less than 10 meaningful words and was unable to form sentences.

“During the examination, the patient was active, had a healthy pink complexion, brief eye contact, could not sit still, walked on tiptoe and did not respond when his name was called.

“A hearing test was conducted by an audiologist, with the Minimum Response Level (MRL) recorded at 20-30dBHL, but the test could not be fully completed because the patient was unable to focus. A follow-up appointment was scheduled for another test,” she said while reading her witness statement.

The 22nd prosecution witness said her testimony was based on medical case notes at Selayang Hospital, where Zayn Rayyan was examined by different doctors. She also confirmed that she had never personally met or examined the child.

When asked by Nur Sabrina about the meaning of ‘pink’, Dr Harissa Husna, who is now working at a clinic in Ampang, explained that it referred to the patient being healthy, not pale and active.

On June 13, 2024, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic child in a manner likely to cause him physical injury, at a location around PJU Damansara Damai from 12 noon on Dec 5 to 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

The charge was filed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and is punishable under Section 31(1) of the same act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, if convicted.

On Dec 6, 2023, Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, after he was reported missing the previous day.

The child was believed to have been murdered, as a post-mortem examination revealed injuries to his neck and body, indicating signs of self-defence.

The trial before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh continues tomorrow.