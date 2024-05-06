$!2024 Proton X50 Gets New Updates and Early Bird Savings up to RM14,500!

THE PROTON X50 was launched in 2020 and since then has remained largely unchanged. Proton seems to have stuck to the age-old adage of “if it is not broken, don’t fix it”. But that doesn’t help a car maker sell cars or remain relevant. Despite its age, the Proton X50 has remained hugely popular. However, the competition is heating up and while previously the X50 enjoyed a considerable advantage over its competitors, they have now caught up and are breathing down Proton’s neck, and our national car maker is starting to feel the heat.

To ensure that it keeps its edge over the rest, Proton has introduced a number of updates for the X50, but they do not warrant calling the update a “facelift” in the traditional sense. That is because from the outside, the new X50 looks identical to the previous models, there is literally no update as far as the exterior goes. The update then is most around the interior and some of the creature comforts. The updates are: 1. Powered tailgate: While previously the powered tailgate was reserved for the top end models only, now all variants of the X50 get an automatic tailgate.

2. Improved NVH levels: We have driven the new X50 around Proton’s test track, and while Proton says the new X50 has more than 20 improvements to the NVH levels, a test track is not the best place to try that out. But the car did feel refined and wind noise was barely audible even at well over 100km/h. 3. Updated Infotainment Head Unit No unfortunately fans of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will still have to wait a while as Proton says it is still finalizing licensing with the two automotive software providers. But there is a Spotify music app though for music fans. Besides that the system comes with a new dual quad-core processing unit with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. Proton says that this update results in 3.3 times faster computing performance, 33% faster boot up speed and 55% faster loading time.