New members appointed to National Council for Persons with Disabilities

PUTRAJAYA: Ten individuals have been appointed as new members of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (MKBOKU) to strengthen policy direction and initiatives for the PwD community.

The appointments, effective until June 22, 2027, were announced by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) following the second MKBOKU meeting of 2025.

The new members include eight representatives from the PwD community and two from the general public.

“They come from various backgrounds, including NGO committee members, retired civil servants, entrepreneurs, special education teachers, psychiatrists, and occupational therapy lecturers from public universities,“ the ministry stated.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the Persons with Disabilities Action Plan (PTOKU) and discussed monitoring mechanisms for related programmes.

KPWKM also acknowledged the contributions of 10 outgoing members from the 2023–2025 term.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to upholding PwD rights as outlined in the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008.

“The mutual understanding between ministries, agencies, and individuals in this meeting is hoped to translate into impactful actions for the PwD community, particularly in education, employment, accessibility, technology, healthcare, and social protection,“ the statement added.

MKBOKU serves as the highest platform for PwD policy coordination, advising the government on key issues affecting the community. – Bernama