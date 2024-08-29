$!2025 Proton X70 has Been Launched in East Malaysia From RM100,800

The 2025 Proton X70 has officially launched in East Malaysia, marking a significant moment for Proton as it tailored a dedicated debut for its popular C-segment SUV. This launch emphasises Proton’s focus on the Sabah and Sarawak markets, highlighting the importance of these regions in the brand’s growth strategy. The X70, initially launched in December 2018, has been enhanced with a comprehensive range of upgrades to keep it at the forefront of the SUV segment, including refreshed styling, improved interior features, advanced safety systems, and a powerful turbocharged engine.

Key to the success of the Proton X70 is its importance in the premium SUV market across Malaysia, where it has gained a loyal following with over 100,000 units sold and seven awards to its name. Globally, its Geely Boyue counterpart has been equally successful, with over 1.8 million units sold across 49 countries. The latest iteration, the 2025 Proton X70, is designed to build on this legacy by offering cutting-edge features and enhanced performance that cater specifically to the unique needs of East Malaysian customers.

Cutting-Edge Design and Performance The exterior of the 2025 Proton X70 has been updated with new styling elements that reflect a modern and aggressive look. Highlights include a larger front grille with songket-pattern detailing, trapezoidal LED headlamps, a muscular new bumper design, and sleek 19-inch alloy wheels. The enhancements give the X70 a more commanding presence on the road.

Under the hood, the X70 is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged direct injection engine, producing 177PS and 255Nm of torque. This is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, providing smoother gear shifts and improved fuel efficiency by 4%. The car’s powertrain is built in Proton’s Tanjong Malim engine plant, reflecting Proton’s local manufacturing capabilities.

Interior Refinements and Advanced Technology Inside, the 2025 Proton X70 offers a refined interior with improved comfort and technology. The top-tier Premium and Premium X variants come with a stone grey interior and an LED ambient lighting system with 72 color options that sync to the rhythm of music. A 12.3-inch floating screen with dual quad-core processing, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage adds to the tech-forward experience, while the “Hi Proton” voice recognition system and a Proton Intelligent Air Purifier System (PIAPS) are standard across all variants.

The new X70 also introduces a remote engine start feature via the Proton Link app, enabling users to pre-cool the cabin before getting in. Enhanced Safety and ADAS Level 2 The Proton X70 has always been a pioneer in introducing advanced safety systems to the C-segment SUV class. The 2025 model continues this legacy with the inclusion of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2 on the Premium and Premium X variants. These include 13 active safety systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and more.

All variants come equipped with a comprehensive set of safety features, including six airbags, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, ESC, Traction Control, and Hill Descent Control. Special Offers and Enhanced After-Sales Service To celebrate the launch, Proton is offering special deals to the first 3,000 customers, with added value worth up to RM23,500 at no extra cost. This includes a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, a five-year data package, and six complimentary labor services. To address concerns about parts availability in East Malaysia, Proton has opened two new Regional Parts Centres (RPCs) in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, ensuring faster service for customers in the region.

The 1.5 TGDi Standard is priced at RM98,800 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM100,800 in East Malaysia. The 1.5 TGDi Executive costs RM110,800 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM112,800 in East Malaysia. The 1.5 TGDi Premium is priced at RM123,800 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM125,800 in East Malaysia. Lastly, the 1.5 TGDi Premium X is priced at RM126,800 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM128,800 in East Malaysia.