$!2025 Subaru BRZ introduces dedicated sport mode and other enhancements

The 2025 Subaru BRZ has been updated with a dedicated Sport mode, filling the previously blank button on the centre console found in pre-2025 models. This new feature is available exclusively for BRZ models equipped with a manual gearbox.
Sport Mode Features:
Improved Throttle Response: Activating Sport mode enhances throttle response for better acceleration.
Active Sound Control: Engine noise is artificially amplified through the cabin in Sport mode. While some may appreciate the added engine noise, others might prefer this feature to be optional.
Enhanced Handling and Comfort:
Retuned Shock Absorbers and Power Steering: Both the BRZ and the equivalent 2025 Toyota GR86 have received adjustments to their shock absorbers and power steering. Subaru claims these changes improve handling precision and ride comfort.
Automatic Transmission Adjustments: For the automatic BRZ, the rpm limit range has been increased to help reduce the risk of over-revving during manual gear changes.
Design and Pricing:
Daytime Running Lights: The 2025 BRZ features slightly revised daytime running lights.
Pricing: In Japan, the updated BRZ starts at 3,322,000 yen (approximately RM98,244) and goes up to 3,817,000 yen (nearly RM112,883) for the STI Sport trim with the six-speed automatic transmission.
Special Editions and Track-Only Model:
Unlike Toyota, which introduced the Ridge Green Limited variant of the GR86, Subaru has not announced any special edition for the BRZ.
Track-Only BRZ Cup Car Basic: This model comes with steel wheels and a manual transmission, priced at 3,722,400 yen (RM110,085).
Public Debut:
The 2025 Subaru BRZ will make its public debut on July 14 at the Fuji 86/BRZ Style 2024 event held at Fuji Speedway.
Subaru aims to sell about 300 units per month in the Japanese market.
The 2025 Subaru BRZ continues to build on its reputation as an attainable sports car, offering improved driving dynamics and new features to enhance the overall driving experience.