$!2025 Subaru BRZ introduces dedicated sport mode and other enhancements

The 2025 Subaru BRZ has been updated with a dedicated Sport mode, filling the previously blank button on the centre console found in pre-2025 models. This new feature is available exclusively for BRZ models equipped with a manual gearbox.

Sport Mode Features:

Improved Throttle Response: Activating Sport mode enhances throttle response for better acceleration.

Active Sound Control: Engine noise is artificially amplified through the cabin in Sport mode. While some may appreciate the added engine noise, others might prefer this feature to be optional.

Enhanced Handling and Comfort:

Retuned Shock Absorbers and Power Steering: Both the BRZ and the equivalent 2025 Toyota GR86 have received adjustments to their shock absorbers and power steering. Subaru claims these changes improve handling precision and ride comfort.

Automatic Transmission Adjustments: For the automatic BRZ, the rpm limit range has been increased to help reduce the risk of over-revving during manual gear changes.